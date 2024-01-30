Shooting outside of Dayton hospital came 19 months after another fatal hospital incident involving inmate

The sheriff’s department deputy received non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

“The deputy persistently fought to maintain control, but unfortunately, the inmate was able to seize the deputy’s firearm and flee the premises, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said on Friday.

Only one round was shot in the hospital, Assistant Chief Eric Henderson of the Dayton Police Department said. The inmate fled to a nearby house on the 100 block of Squirrel Road where he shot himself.

Dayton police officers forced entry into the house after hearing a gunshot and found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medics attempted to treat him, however, he later died from his injuries.

Police said he has no connections to the house. A witness said the escaped inmate pointed a gun at a resident after fleeing the hospital and before entering the home.

Their names have not yet been released.

During the summer of 2022, an inmate from the Montgomery County Jail was admitted to a private emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital that morning for being sick with a private guard from Merchants Security, which contracted with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, tasked to watch him.

He was detoxing and getting treatment when he attacked the guard, and a struggle ensued between them.

The inmate, Brian Booth, 30, of Miamisburg then took a pistol from the security guard, 78-year-old Darrell Holderman of Carlisle, and shot Holderman in the neck. Holderman died from his injures.

Booth ran through the hospital’s hallway and pointed a gun at people before making his way to the parking lot behind the emergency room where he fatally shot himself.

Police said Holderman had “multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands from fighting back” against Booth.

A Miami Valley Hospital nurse said the inmate was handcuffed minutes before the shooting and police officers found a handcuff on the bedrail and leg shackles on the floor with a key in them.

After the 2022 shooting, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies would stay with inmates within hospitals.

No one was else injured in the incident.