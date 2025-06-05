Breaking: Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp returns to Yellow Springs, tickets on sale Friday

Shooting reported at Dayton apartment complex

A shooting was reported early Thursday morning at a Desoto Bass apartment complex in Dayton.

Around 3:26 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the first block of Bragg Place.

A 911 caller said a person was shot and laying on the ground outside, according to dispatch records.

The caller couldn’t identify the suspect, but said they thought the suspect left in a car.

We’ve reached out to Dayton police for more information and will update this story as details are released.

