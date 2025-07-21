1 in custody, person seriously injured in shooting near Dayton park

One person is in custody and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting was reported near Burkham Center Park in Dayton Monday afternoon.
Just before 2:50 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to the area of Bancroft and South Paul Laurence Dunbar streets for a report of a person shot.
“Upon arrival officers located the male victim who was transported to an area hospital in serious condition,” said Dayton police Sgt. Chris Savage. “One suspect is currently in custody.”
Police are actively investigating the shooting.
In Other News
1
Woman accused of armed robbery, throwing chemical in person’s face...
2
Creating an ‘embassy’ through food in Dayton
3
State OKs $78 million for ‘transformational investments’ at Dayton...
4
Mother, boyfriend indicted in connection to 7-year-old Dayton boy’s...
5
37-year-old pedestrian hit by SUV, seriously injured in Dayton
About the Author