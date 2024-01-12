1 dead following shooting in Dayton; Rec center, elementary school on lockdown

Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center are on lockdown as investigators search for the suspect.

A canine crew is at the scene attempting to track the suspect, Johns said.

It is not clear how many people were involved in the shooting. Johns said it appears the shooting happened in the parking lot, but it’s not clear what caused it.

“We do have numerous shots fired here,” he said. “There are some shell casings in the parking lot.”

There was a report of people running away from the scene, but the major said it’s not known if they were involved in the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine how many rounds were fired. At least one round hit glass at the rec center, Johns said.

We will continue to update this story as details are released