Shots reported on Dayton street, crews no longer on scene

Dayton police responded to reports of shots fired Saturday morning.
Crews responded to reports of shots fired around 8:40 a.m. at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said there may have three to four shots fired at least, and crews are no longer on scene.
The scene is about 2.5 to 3 miles to the southeast of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly security zone.
Further details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
What to know about Heritage Day on Sunday at Carillon Historical Park
2
LIVE UPDATES: ‘Trump Baby’ balloon debuts, protests planned
3
Big announcement coming about Day Air Ballpark expansion by Dayton...
4
Big ‘Trump Baby’ balloon in Dayton
5
COMMUNITY GEMS: Dayton man raises funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease
About the Author