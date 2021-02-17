Shoveling your driveway? ODOT has some recommendations

As more snow is expected tonight and tomorrow in the Miami Valley, ODOT crews will work 12-hour shifts to plow and treat highway systems, a release said. ODOT asks that if you plan to shovel your driveway, to pile snow away from the entry or right-of-way of your driveway, which can prevent sight distance issues.

Snow in the driveway entrance can also create icy pavement, especially as thawing occurs. Snow may block pipes, ditches and catch basins, which causes water onto roadways, which may leave them slippery, ODOT said.