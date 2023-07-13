X

SICSA to hold low-cost vet clinic in East Dayton; 2 more area clinics planned

The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will hold one of its Community Veterinary Care clinics at East End Community Services at 624 Xenia Avenue on Friday.

During the event, 180 cats and dogs will be examined by a veterinarian and receive core vaccines, flea prevention, deworming treatments, and possibly a follow-up care plan. This is the largest clinic that SICSA has operated so far, it said.

SICSA said on its website that the Community Veterinary Care program brings veterinary care to targeted communities in the Dayton area, providing limited services for just $20. Appointments are required in advance and fill up quickly, the center said.

The clinics are intended to remove some of the barriers for families to access veterinary care, SICSA said.

During the event, SICSA provide more than a dozen people to staff the event, including a veterinarian and volunteers who speak Spanish.

“We are helping to remove barriers that often prevent people from seeking medical care for their pets,” SICSA President and CEO Nora Vondrell said. She later added, “When a family is experiencing financial stress, the ability to provide for all members, including the pets, is important.  We have seen pet owners go without food to be able to provide for their four-legged members of the family.  We want to help people by helping their beloved pets.”

On Friday, services are being supported by the East End Community Services, Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, El Puente Educational Center, Hispanic Catholic Services and Houtz Family Foundation.

SICSA said that it intends to hold two more clinics in the coming months, though it didn’t say when or where those clinics might be held. Wellness clinics are noted on their website.

