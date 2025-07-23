SICSA to sell former HQ, buy 3 acres in Kettering

The city is purchasing the former 2½-acre SICSA site at 2600 Wilmington Pike for $605,000. SICSA ended operations in the nearly 10,400-square-foot facility in January 2020 when it moved into its newly built SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center at 8172 Washington Church Road in Washington Twp.

The purchases further advance the city’s Wilmington Pike Improvement Plan, said Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski.

“The building is easily recognizable and well positioned to support the nearby neighborhoods, as well as the growing employment base in the Kettering Business Park,” he said.

The city already has received interest from multiple parties who hopefully would revitalize the structure, although the city is prepared for demolition if necessary, Chodkowski said.

SICSA is buying three acres of vacant land on East David Road at Hempstead Station from the city for $255,000.

The transactions “will set stage for (SICSA’s) return to the city of Kettering by way of the new, future second facility focused on the unique needs of pet owners,” Chodkowski said.

The humane organization was founded 51 years ago, in 1974, in Kettering.

“We knew we wanted to continue operating in Kettering, but after a thorough evaluation of all possible avenues, it was clear that utilizing the existing building would not be the best use of our resources,” said SICSA CEO Jack Omer.

The property along East David Road meets many of the organization’s requirements because it has high traffic counts, is on a bus line for ease of access and is centrally located to serve those in need of services, he said.

The new location will focus on growing SICSA’s community support services, which in two years has increased pet food assistance by 765%, he said.

In 2023, SICSA distributed nearly 14,000 pounds of food, and it gave out 60,000 pounds of pet food last year. This year, it is projected to distribute 100,000 pounds through its help center, through seniors’ food pantries and in partnership with the Foodbank at mass food distributions throughout the Miami Valley, Omer said.

“That is just one example of how we are pivoting to help humans who love their pets. Whatever we can do to reduce the need for a family to face surrender of their pet, we are committed to helping however we can,” Omer said.

SICSA has no immediate plans to open a second site or a project timeline. However, Omer said the David Road property would be a future “mission-based expansion” focused on serving human needs and insecurities that ultimately trickle down to negatively affecting household pets.