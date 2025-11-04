Sidney council approves tax abatement for Amazon ‘megaproject’

ADS (Amazon Data Services) requested from the city an abatement for a project that is to include the construction of a new building with associated site development, including parking, buffering, storm water control and more “for a total investment of approximately $3 billion,” a city council action summary said.

The center will be built north of Millcreek Road and west of VanDemark Road in Sidney.

The annual payroll for the new jobs was estimated to be $6.75 million.

City documents say abatements of 100% of the increased valuation property tax for 30 years may be reserved for “megaprojects” — developments drawing at least a $1 billion investment or a $75 million annual payroll. This project meets that criteria, documents say.

City council passed a resolution supporting the abatement Oct. 27.

A group of citizens questioning and criticizing the planned data center, called “Sidney Citizens Data Center Watch,” has formed a Facebook page to monitor the project. Some have expressed concerns about local water usage, noise and environmental impact.