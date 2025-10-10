Sidney sportswear business consolidates, to lay off 58

Explore Westrafo powers up first American facility in Trotwood

The closure will happen Jan. 30, 2026, and will result in the permanent layoff of 58 employees, the company also said.

“This decision is part of a broader strategic consolidation effort to centralize operations into a new facility in Kannapolis, N.C,” Julie Parker, a human resources director for August Sportswear, said in the letter, which was dated Tuesday. “The move is driven by financial and operational realities, including industry-wide headwinds such as softer demand and rising costs. We believe this transition will improve service levels and reduce costs, positioning Momentec for long-term sustainability.”

All affected employees will be offered severance packages, the company also said. One employee will be offered relocation to North Carolina, and a small number of jobs may transition to remote work.

“However, the majority of distribution center staff will be impacted,” Parker wrote.

The company also plans to close a Columbia County facility in Georgia, a move affecting about 100 jobs.

Augusta Sportswear Brands and Founder Sport Group in April merged to form Momentec Brands.

Georgia-based Momentec Brands designs and makes uniforms, training apparel, outerwear and fan apparel. Its brands include Alleson Athletic, Augusta Sportwear, Badger Sport, C2, High Five and others.