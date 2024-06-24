Sign up for our new Morning Briefing newsletter

We’re launching a new newsletter to bring you the most important, timely news in Dayton — in five minutes or less.
Every day at 6:40 a.m., our Morning Briefing will deliver news and information in a fresh new way. We’ll explain what’s happening, why it’s happening and why it’s important. We’ll also give you the facts you need to form your own opinion.
The newsletter will be written by Greg Lynch, a reporter who writes about history, things to know and things to understand in the Dayton area. It launches Tuesday.
We’re always looking for feedback. If you have thoughts on this newsletter or other products, email Managing Editor Kyle Nagel at kyle.nagel@coxinc.com.
