Sinclair Community College celebrates more than 6,000 students at commencement

“Sinclair Community College is incredibly proud to honor and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of our 2025 graduates,” said Dr. Steve Johnson, president and CEO at Sinclair Community College. “The success of our graduates is a testament to our ongoing commitment to find the need and endeavor to meet it by providing students with the skills they need to achieve their goals. Through high-quality, affordable, and flexible education, Sinclair graduates are equipped to achieve high demand careers that align with workforce demands in our region.”

The college recognized among those graduating, the 89 College Credit Plus (CCP) students completed their associate degrees while still in high school. These students graduated with a total of 94 associate degrees before graduating high school. Three students graduated with double-degrees, while one student earned three different degrees.

1 / 8 Sinclair Community College held its 2025 commencement ceremony on Friday, where this year nearly 8,000 degrees and certificates to more than 6,000 students were awarded. Photo courtesy / Sinclair Community College.

Sinclair Community College also graduated eight Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree students, the first three of which were recognized this past December at Sinclair’s Nursing Department’s Pinning and Recognition Ceremony held at Sinclair’s Centerville Campus. Sinclair launched its Bachelor of Science in Nursing completion program (Jan. 2024) with a mission to support practicing registered nurses in advancing careers and enhancing healthcare outcomes.

Additional 2025 Sinclair commencement highlights:

• 7,993 is the number of degrees and certificates awarded in 2024-2025

• 401 is the number of military-affiliated students earning Sinclair credentials ( a 232% increase over the last ten years)

• 91 is the number of degree graduates with a 4.0 GPA

• 89 is the number of students earning associate degrees while still in high school through Sinclair’s CCP program

• 16 is the age of Sinclair’s youngest degree graduate (2025)

• 69 is the age of Sinclair’s oldest degree graduate (2025)