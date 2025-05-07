Sinclair Community College to honor nearly 8K this week at commencement

“Sinclair Community College is incredibly proud to honor and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of our 2025 graduates,” said Steve Johnson, president and CEO at Sinclair Community College. “The success of our graduates is a testament to our ongoing commitment to find the need and endeavor to meet it by providing students with the skills they need to achieve their goals.”

Among the graduates will be the first eight bachelor of science in nursing students. Sinclair launched a bachelor’s degree in nursing in January 2024 aimed at people who already had an associate’s degree in nursing and were practicing nurses.

Also included in the ceremony are 89 College Credit Plus students, a program to allow high-achieving students to get an associate’s degree while still in high school. The 89 students are getting a total of 94 associates degrees as some of them are graduating with two degrees, and one student is graduating with three degrees.

The youngest Sinclair graduate this year is 16, while the oldest is 69 years old, according to the college.

Included in the graduates this year are 401 military-affiliated students earning Sinclair credentials and 91 students with a 4.0 GPA.