Sinclair hosts donation drive for foster families after fire destroyed previous gifts

“The foster care children and children of foster parents select gifts and wrap them for their biological and foster families,” Sinclair said. “The event allows the children to enjoy a holiday gathering and features pictures with Santa, a photo booth, craft area and a meal from Napoli’s.”

Through this Friday, Sinclair Community College has donation bins set up at the Dayton campus in the walkway bridge from Parking Lot A to Buildings 3 and 4 and the walkway bridge from Building 14 to Building 12.

A bin is also located in Building 7 in the Tartan Marketplace.

The items needed are:

Barbie dolls

Baseball cards

Baseball hats

Coffee Mugs

Earbuds

Hair bows, headbands

Hot Wheels

Journals and books

Men’s socks

Ornaments (Ohio State or football themed)

Playing cards

Pokémon cards

Pop It toys

Stocking caps

Teen girls and mom fuzzy/soft socks

Tool kits

Wrapping paper, gift bags and gift tags

On Nov. 19, a fire at the agency’s at the 1229 Miamisburg-Centerville Road location destroyed multiple holiday gifts for foster families for the holiday season.

“The devastation faced by Ohio MENTOR in Dayton is something that resonates with all of us, and Sinclair Community College wants to ensure that the families impacted by this unfortunate incident can still experience the joy of the holiday season,” said DeAnn Hurtado, marketing and management professor. “In the spirit of Sinclair’s mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it, we are rallying students, faculty and staff to help the affected families and salvage the holiday spirit.”

Additionally, Ohio MENTOR offers an array of foster care and behavioral health services that range in intensity, duration and frequency depending on the needs of the individual served. The Dayton location specializes in children and family services, behavioral health services, therapeutic foster care,and respite.

The gifts will be delivered to Ohio MENTOR in time for the foster family holiday celebration on Dec. 3.