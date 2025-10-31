Sinclair named as local lead for new Ohio career technical pathways program

The work will be done in partnership with schools, colleges and local employers.

“By creating Career Pathway Support Networks, more students will be able to access the in-demand skills and experiences they need to be successful after high school and reach their full potential,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Sinclair will receive more than $857,000 to lead the west region’s efforts, according to the college.

“Sinclair greatly appreciates its continued partnerships with our region’s schools, career centers, and (educational service centers) in working together to bring career-connected learning opportunities to more students, for less money,” said Steve Johnson, president and CEO at Sinclair.

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce director Steve Dackin said the initiative will highlight more career pathways for students.

“Embedding career planning as a core K-12 strategy ensures that every student graduates not only with knowledge, but also with a clear sense of direction and the confidence to pursue their future,” Dackin said.

Each Career Pathway Support Network will be guided by a regional steering committee, according to the state. The networks will lead planning for career education aligned with local demand, and build partnerships among education, business and community leaders.

Under DeWine’s administration, more Ohio high school students have taken career technical education, with career tech centers saying they are still seeing wait lists for some programs.

The governor’s office said more than 141,000 Ohio students participated in career technical education during the 2023-2024 school year. But in 59 Ohio public school districts out of more than 600, high school career-technical education enrollment is below 10%.

Youngstown State University and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College are the other two higher education institutions named as regional leads. The remaining four regional leads are various educational service centers.