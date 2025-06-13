Breaking: onMain gets Dayton city approval for first large building; work starts by July 1

Sinclair plans to spend $5M to advance AI learning, says AI is the future

(L to R) Christi Amato, dean of the Sinclair eLearning division, Sinclair Board of Trustees Chair Bruce Feldman, Sinclair president Steve Johnson, Sinclair senior vice president of strategy and advancement Melissa Tolle, and Sinclair trustee Joe Sciabica announce a $5 million, three-year campaign teach AI at the college, with plans to have all course programs teach artificial intelligence. COURTESY OF SINCLAIR

(L to R) Christi Amato, dean of the Sinclair eLearning division, Sinclair Board of Trustees Chair Bruce Feldman, Sinclair president Steve Johnson, Sinclair senior vice president of strategy and advancement Melissa Tolle, and Sinclair trustee Joe Sciabica announce a $5 million, three-year campaign teach AI at the college, with plans to have all course programs teach artificial intelligence. COURTESY OF SINCLAIR
Local News
By
53 minutes ago
X

Sinclair Community College will spend $5 million over three years to ensure all course programs teach artificial intelligence and how students can realistically use AI in the workplace.

“I think there is an imperative that we have to have something to say and we have to do things with AI faster than we would typically adapt new technologies,” said Christina Amato, dean of Sinclair eLearning division.

Amato said Sinclair’s use of AI in its current form has been around since around 2021, when ChatGPT first entered the commercial market. But there are older AI tools used in other curriculum previously to ChatGPT and other common AI tools.

AI is morphing and being adopted more quickly than other revolutionary technologies, like the Internet, Amato said.

ExploreHalf of Ohio hospitals, including local network, operating at financial loss

Amato said Sinclair wants students not just to learn how to use AI, but how to do so ethically and by making their future jobs easier.

Last school year, 70 courses and 25 instructors piloted instructional use of AI in the classroom, Amato said.

Melissa Tolle, senior vice president of strategy and advancement at Sinclair, said local businesses are also talking about AI.

“Everybody’s feeling the pressures of some of the really good things AI can do, but also some questioning of the risks and the challenges,” Tolle said.

She added it’s also become more common to see cheating using AI with both the kindergarten through 12 grade side of learning and higher education.

“I think there’s also a responsibility, both on the K-12 side and higher ed, how to teach students the responsible use of AI so that they can use it appropriately in the classroom and their workplace,” Tolle said.

ExploreDayton Arcade fire affects iHeartMedia, Table 33 restaurant, 1 residential unit

Steve Johnson, president of Sinclair, said he does not believe AI will replace anyone’s job, but he said those who don’t understand AI would be replaced.

“People are going to have to have AI skills to do their job, whether they are a legal assistant or a police officer coming out of our academy or in firefighting, or in just communications, in writing, in basic business communications across all jobs in this region,” Johnson said.

Sinclair trustee Joe Sciabica, executive director of the Dayton Workforce Coalition, said AI will help people operate better and reduce errors while keeping humans at the center of the work tasks.

“AI is not coming to take over jobs,” Sciabica said. “It’s coming to change how we do them. It’s a copilot, not a replacement.”

In Other News
1
Body camera shows moments before Dayton officer shot armed man
2
Junkyard near Troy to get $300K environmental study; could expand waste...
3
Wright Flyer III becomes Ohio’s official plane
4
Riverside debates roundabouts, other safety changes for Woodman Drive
5
Family of Charity Adams Earley reacts to Trump changing name of Army...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.