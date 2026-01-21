Sinclair to get more than $1M for new manufacturing education center

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Sinclair Community College announced in a news conference on campus on Thursday, Nov. 20 it is spending $30 million to remodel Building 8, its former field house, and create a future technology center. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF
Sinclair Community College will receive about $1.145 million from a recent federal appropriation for an “Enhanced Manufacturing Education Center” at the previously announced Integrated Technology Education Center.

The college is investing $30 million to transform Building 8, the former field house, into an area to train students on using technology, including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

More than 7,500 students are expected to use the building in the future, according to the college.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2028, with the request for proposal process currently happening.

The college says it will be a “regional hub for technology innovation.”

The $1.145 million for Sinclair’s ITEC, in addition to three other community funding projects throughout the Miami Valley, were sponsored by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and had the official support of Ohio’s U.S. Sens. Jon Husted and Bernie Moreno.

“The launch of the Integrated Technology Education Center is a declaration of Sinclair’s unwavering commitment to the future of our students and our region,” said Sinclair President Steve Johnson.

Johnson thanked the elected officials who had sponsored and supported the funding for Sinclair.

“ITEC will serve as a dynamic, flexible hub, firmly establishing Sinclair as a national leader in technology innovation — a place where students will gain the cutting-edge skills necessary to drive economic growth and secure our digital future,” Johnson said.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.