Sinclair upgrading drone operator program with federal award

Sinclair Community College is getting $650,000 for aviation management training to meet the industry’s workforce needs.
The award will allow Sinclair to train more technicians, attract more people into the field and update the skills of existing mechanics, the school’s administration said.
Unmanned aircraft systems are more commonly known as drones, which are becoming more commonly used in the workforce. Police officers will use drones to track suspects, and security officers can use the drones to monitor sporting events. Some companies have plans to use drones to deliver packages.
Cathy Petersen, a Sinclair spokesman, said the grant funding from the National Science Foundation will add new elements to the current Unmanned Aeriel Systems programs, including a new maintenance technician certificate program, programs for high school teachers on unmanned air systems and further training for current technicians.
Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who sponsored the legislation, said in a statement the money will help get more Ohioans into well-paying jobs.
“We unleash more American innovation when we nurture Ohio talent,” Brown said. “This award will help Sinclair Community College students prepare for careers at good-paying, skilled jobs, and continue Ohio’s leadership in innovation.”
Andrew Shepherd, executive director and chief scientist for the unmanned aerial systems program at Sinclair, said unmanned aircrafts are rapidly evolving. The Dayton region is at the front of that change, he said, including developing new technology, flight testing, education and training.
“This growth will require more skilled maintenance workers for these aircraft,” Shepherd said. “The National Science Foundation grant funding will allow Sinclair to enhance our efforts to provide the education and training students and existing mechanics must have to fill this growing need for skilled aviation maintenance technicians.”
