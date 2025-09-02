Sinclair, Wright State partner on pathway to new engineering bachelor’s degree

“Manufacturing is one of the most significant contributors to the economic vitality of the Dayton region,” said Angelia Erbaugh, president of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association. “A driving force is the availability of a skilled and trained job-ready workforce.”

Wright State officials said their partnership with the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association showed the need for the agreement.

“We are excited that two of the region’s leading higher education institutions have joined forces to elevate, evolve and ready our future workforce for the increasing demand,” Erbaugh said.

Karl Hess, dean of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Sinclair, said students who come to Sinclair may not have plans beyond getting enough education to get a job in a high-demand field.

“However, after experiencing success in our programs, their confidence grows — and so do their aspirations,” Hess said.

Hess noted that technicians with an associate’s degree in fields like mechanical, electrical and quality engineering are in high demand.

The agreement includes 10 associate degree programs at Sinclair College that lead to Wright State’s Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, Wright State officials said.

“Students are seeing the value in a Wright State education,” said Darryl Ahner, dean of Wright State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science. “This new pathway with Sinclair is another example of how we deliver high-quality, affordable options that prepare graduates for real careers in our region and beyond.”

Wright State’s and Sinclair’s long-standing relationship includes transfer pathways to more than 70 bachelor’s degrees across a range of academic disciplines. There are also transfer pathways from other community colleges and support for active Air Force members and civilians.