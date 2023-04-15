X

Single-vehicle crash in Dayton leaves several injured

Local News
By , Staff Writer
24 minutes ago

A single-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday night left multiple people hurt.

Dayton police and crews were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. at West Hillcrest Avenue and Catalpa Drive on reports of a vehicle crash with injuries, according to the Montgomery County Regional Center.

A vehicle hit the pole, dispatch said. Several kids were in the car, dispatch added.

Injuries were confirmed and people were sent to Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Additional information is not yet available.

The crash is under investigation.

In Other News
1
CT5 puts Cadillac back on course
2
We’re making changes to Saturday delivery
3
Pocket parks are headed to west, northwest Dayton
4
River group aims to boost development, recreation in cities on Great...
5
Body found Thursday in Great Miami River in Dayton identified

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top