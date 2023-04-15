Single-vehicle crash in Dayton leaves several injured

A single-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday night left multiple people hurt.
Dayton police and crews were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. at West Hillcrest Avenue and Catalpa Drive on reports of a vehicle crash with injuries, according to the Montgomery County Regional Center.
A vehicle hit the pole, dispatch said. Several kids were in the car, dispatch added.
Injuries were confirmed and people were sent to Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Additional information is not yet available.
The crash is under investigation.
About the Author