Sister-in-law continues testimony on third day in former AFRL commander’s court-martial

A jury was not empaneled in the case. If convicted by the judge, an Air Force colonel, Cooley faces dismissal from the service, loss of rank, pay and benefits and up to 21 years of confinement.

On redirect questioning, government attorneys sought to banish any notion that Cooley had not pulled the alleged victim’s hand toward his groin during their Jeep ride. The government team replayed part of a December 2019 Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) interview of Cooley’s sister-in-law.

Asked what she meant to convey by her physical motions during the OSI interview, the sister-in-law testified Wednesday: “I was trying to illustrate that … he yanked (her hand) toward his pants, his groin, his middle of his seated area.”

“In that area, upper thigh, inner leg, groin area,” she added.

Cooley’s defense attorney on cross examination tried to focus on what he maintained were inconsistencies in her descriptions of events that evening.

Asked why she was concerned about her husband believing that the kiss between her and Cooley had been consensual, the complainant said: “That is the actual last thing on Earth I would have done, ever.”

The complainant spent about five hours testifying over two days. Asked if she told the truth, she said: “Absolutely, every word.”