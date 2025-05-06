Six local students win prestigious National Merit Scholarship

In April, about 830 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships were named, and additional college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in June and July. By the end of the competition, more than 6,930 students would have won a National Merit Scholarship, and a total awarded is about $26 million.

The scholars were picked by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who looked at academic records, preliminary SAT scores, essay, contributions in high school and community activities and a recommendation written by a high school official, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and College Board.

The award winners received a $2,500 scholarship.

Below are the six finalists from the Dayton region:

CENTERVILLE

Christopher Ian Wang, Centerville High School, planning to go into biological engineering.

Claire Leaver, Centerville High School, planning to go into surgical medicine.

DAYTON

Benjamin G. Dannemiller, The Miami Valley School, planning to go into journalism.

FAIRFIELD

Garrett T. von Gostomski, Fairfield High school, planning to go into computer science.

HAMILTON

Benjamin Schuler, Ross High School in Hamilton, planning to go into cardiology.

OAKWOOD

Henry G. Almoney, Oakwood High school, planning to go into mechanical engineering.