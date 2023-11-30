Six-vehicle crash on I-675 South sends two people to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 675 South near the Wilmington Pike exit Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. on southbound I-675 around the 8 mile marker.

As of 6:50 p.m., two lanes were closed on I-675, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.

The crash is being handled by Sugarcreek Township emergency crews, and Greene County dispatchers said that two people were taken from the crash to a local hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

Dispatchers said that multiple tow trucks had been called to remove vehicles.

Another crash involving two vehicles was reported in the traffic from the larger crash at around 6:31 p.m. No injuries were reported connected to the later crash.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

