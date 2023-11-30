Six-vehicle crash on I-675 South sends two people to hospital

As of 6:50 p.m., two lanes were closed on I-675, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.

The crash is being handled by Sugarcreek Township emergency crews, and Greene County dispatchers said that two people were taken from the crash to a local hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

Dispatchers said that multiple tow trucks had been called to remove vehicles.

Another crash involving two vehicles was reported in the traffic from the larger crash at around 6:31 p.m. No injuries were reported connected to the later crash.