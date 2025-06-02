Six vying for vacant spot on West Carrollton City Council

Amanda Zennie, who served on city council since January 2018, announced in April she would leave the role May 8 due to a relocation outside of the city limits.

Zennie’s term is set to run until Dec. 31.

West Carrollton City Charter says that council members have 60 days to choose a new member by voting if a council seat becomes empty. The person they pick must meet the necessary qualifications and the decision is made by the majority of those still serving.

Dayton Daily News obtained each individual’s application for the vacant seat on council.

Cochran is an administrative assistant to the Clerk of Commission at Montgomery County, handling constituent services, official documentation, scheduling oversight and philanthropic campaign coordination. She previously worked at Franklin County Auditor’s Office as a business office/operations/records specialist (2022 to 2023) and outreach coordinator (2022)

McLaughlin is a corporate auditor and manager with 20 years of experience at Community Choice Financial, overseeing internal audits, compliance and efficiency improvements.

Parker, a West Carrollton resident since 1965, owns RM&S Enterprises LLC, a home remodeling and repair business founded in 1985.

Phillips is the business office manager at McNamee Law Group (2024 to present). Previously, she was an accounting manager at Ritz Safety (2019 to 2024), overseeing financial reporting for $150 million across two companies and 19 locations, and handling sales tax filings for 28 states. She also worked in finance and human resources at Yeck Brothers Company (May to November 2024) and was a full-charge bookkeeper at Southtown Heating & Cooling, Inc. (2017 to 2019).

Salyers is a maintenance electrician at GE Aerospace. He previously handled project management at Reliable Electric (2018 to 2024) and worked as an admissions and marketing director at Walnut Creek Nursing Center (2011 to 2018) and served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a combat engineer (2007 to 2015, 2021 to 2022).

Ward worked for more than 30 years in the West Carrollton School District, most recently serving as a school bus driver (1994 to Jan. 1, 2025) and custodial worker (2011 to Jan. 1, 2025). She participated in union negotiations, serving as co-president of the union for five years. Ward also worked as a cheerleading coach (2002 to 2011) and volunteered on insurance, safety and levy committees. She previously worked at Metallurgical Services (1984 to 1993) in shipping and receiving.