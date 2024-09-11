Smales Pretzel Bakery in Dayton is temporarily closed following small fire

The bakery was hoping to be up and running by Sept. 4, but the replacement parts for the oven had not yet arrived.

“Thank you all for your support over the last week. It means everything to us,” a Sept. 3 post stated. “We have chosen to leave on the order function on the website, but know that if you place an order, it might be a little while before you get it.”

An update yesterday said the bakery still does not have a reopening date. For those wanting to support the business while it is closed, the bakery is taking preorders for a “Hot to Go” fundraising T-shirt. The shirt is inspired by Chappell Roan’s song, “HOT TO GO!”

Shirts will be available for pick-up or shipping in two to three weeks. Proceeds will help the bakery “pay our staff and keep the lights on while we can’t make pretzels.”

To order a t-shirt, visit smalespretzels.com.

MORE DETAILS

Smales, located at 210 Xenia Ave., has a long history in the Gem City.

The bakery began with German-born Rudie Schaaf opening Gem City Pretzel on Warren Street in 1906, not long after he arrived in Dayton. The shop’s current location dates back to 1926, when his daughter, Emma, moved it there and renamed it.

Today, Emma Smales is the fifth generation in her family to own the bakery famous for its hand-twisted soft pretzels and hard pretzels.

Emma Smales, the fifth generation owner of the bakery, said the idea started about 25 to 30 years ago when her Uncle Chuck made them for some of his regular customers. It started catching on with other customers and now has evolved into the bakery making heart-shaped pretzels all day long on Feb. 14.

Smales pretzels have been shared all over the world from Washington to Afghanistan.