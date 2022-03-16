Hamburger icon
Small plane crash lands into Caesar Creek Lake

STAFF FILE PHOTO

STAFF FILE PHOTO

Local News
By Daniel SuscoJen Balduf - Staff Writer
24 minutes ago

Crews were called to Caesar Creek State Park after a small plane crash landed Wednesday afternoon into the lake.

Warren County Sheriff’s dispatchers told our media partner at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that the plane crash landed into Caesar Creek Lake, and that no injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash was reported at 3:56 p.m., and that a single-engine plane crashed in the area of the park and Harveysburg Road.

We will update this report as we learn details.

