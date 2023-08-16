Smoke, flames seen at apartment complex in Dayton

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Dayton crews were dispatched around 12:34 p.m. on reports of a structure fire at the 100 block of Xenia Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Dispatch confirmed there were visible flames and smoke upon arrival.

It is unknown how the fire began but it is under investigation. According to the Dayton Fire Department on social media, the fire may have started in the rear of the building. Multiple attack lines are in operation and searches are underway, the post added.

No injuries were reported.

People were evacuated and the Red Cross was called to scene to help with displaced individuals, dispatch records said.

it is unknown how many people are currently displaced. The total damage estimate cost is not yet known.

Crews remain on scene.