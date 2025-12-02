Snow closes Wright-Patterson and the Air Force Museum Tuesday

Gate 26A will be closed Tuesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the base said.

“Telework employees should continue teleworking or take appropriate leave,” the wing also said. “Contractor personnel should contact company leadership for guidance. All non-mission-essential employees will receive weather and safety leave for their scheduled hours.”

The Wright-Patterson Medical Center will provide emergency services “only until normal operations resume,” the wing also said.

The base exchange and commissary will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday.

Base child development centers will consolidate at Wright Field North, opening at 9:30 a.m. for mission-essential personnel. School-age care will be available at the Prairies Youth Center, also opening at 9:30 a.m.

“Please stay safe and take caution if you must travel,” the wing added.

Steady snow, falling at rates greater than half an inch an hour, stretched Dayton to Columbus to Cincinnati into southeast Indiana and northern Kentucky, the National Weather Service said on Facebook at about 3 a.m.

The state’s largest concentration of employment in one area, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base had about 38,000 employees last year.