Snow closes Wright-Patterson and the Air Force Museum Tuesday

Close to five inches expected in some areas
A snow storm moved through the region on Monday, Dec. 1 and blanketed area Christmas tree displays, including Troy. Miami County is expected to see between three and five inches; all of the area is expected to see at least two inches. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

The two to four inches of snow the Dayton area saw overnight closed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Tuesday, the base’s 88th Air Base Wing said on Facebook.

Personnel regarded as “mission-essential” will be expected to report to work, using gate 12A, the gate near the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command off Ohio 444, or Gate 22B off Interstate 675.

Gate 26A will be closed Tuesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the base said.

“Telework employees should continue teleworking or take appropriate leave,” the wing also said. “Contractor personnel should contact company leadership for guidance. All non-mission-essential employees will receive weather and safety leave for their scheduled hours.”

Snow fell near Gate 12A on Jan. 22, 2023 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Warner)

The Wright-Patterson Medical Center will provide emergency services “only until normal operations resume,” the wing also said.

The base exchange and commissary will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday.

Base child development centers will consolidate at Wright Field North, opening at 9:30 a.m. for mission-essential personnel. School-age care will be available at the Prairies Youth Center, also opening at 9:30 a.m.

“Please stay safe and take caution if you must travel,” the wing added.

Steady snow, falling at rates greater than half an inch an hour, stretched Dayton to Columbus to Cincinnati into southeast Indiana and northern Kentucky, the National Weather Service said on Facebook at about 3 a.m.

The state’s largest concentration of employment in one area, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base had about 38,000 employees last year.

