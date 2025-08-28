Social media reacts: Proposed go-kart track on Dayton parking garage

A recent social media post on our Facebook page about the proposed idea for the go-cart track received a lot of interest from readers.

The post garnered more than 300 comments. Here is a sampling of the reaction on Facebook:

• “Very creative solution that will provide entertainment downtown and the Oregon.” — Scotty Hazzard-Hart

• “It’s all fun until someone drives off the edge in a fit of track rage.” — Aaron Timothy-Smith

• “It would be more epic if they involve the second level too so you could go up and down just saying.” — Anne Posegate

• “When the first person flips a go-cart over the edge and dies, the City will be sued and lose. A supremely dumb idea.” — Brad Clark

• “Great, there’s gonna be banana peels and turtle shells flying EVERYWHERE now!” — Sarah Tobergta

• “Noise, pollution, maintaining security to the other garage levels. Just a couple of concerns for starters.” — Steve Seboldt

• “That’s sounds cool. Hope they can pull it off! It’s great to see the city alive and forward thinking.” — Scott Edgar

• “Yay!!!!! Fabulous humans with fun ideas making Dayton more awesome.” — Tiffany Clark

• “This sounds like one of the greatest things Dayton has ever had let’s get it built.” — Joel Conover

• “Love it! Super creative idea!! I’m going!!” — Bob Erisman

• “I would definitely go with all my kids.” — Chris Clark