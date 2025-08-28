Social media reacts: Proposed go-kart track on Dayton parking garage

Concept art for Race Dayton, an outdoor go-karting project started by The Collaboratory. (Contributed Photo)

Credit: The Collaboratory|Dayton

Credit: The Collaboratory|Dayton

Concept art for Race Dayton, an outdoor go-karting project started by The Collaboratory. (Contributed Photo)
Local News
By and Dion Johnson – Staff Writer
37 minutes ago
X

The Collaboratory, Dayton’s non-profit civic innovation lab, is moving forward with developing a proposal to build a go-kart track on the top deck of a parking garage downtown.

The proposal, aptly titled Race Dayton, is to build a go-kart track on top of the Oregon District Garage over East Fifth Street.

A recent social media post on our Facebook page about the proposed idea for the go-cart track received a lot of interest from readers.

The post garnered more than 300 comments. Here is a sampling of the reaction on Facebook:

• “Very creative solution that will provide entertainment downtown and the Oregon.” — Scotty Hazzard-Hart

• “It’s all fun until someone drives off the edge in a fit of track rage.” — Aaron Timothy-Smith

• “It would be more epic if they involve the second level too so you could go up and down just saying.” — Anne Posegate

• “When the first person flips a go-cart over the edge and dies, the City will be sued and lose. A supremely dumb idea.” — Brad Clark

• “Great, there’s gonna be banana peels and turtle shells flying EVERYWHERE now!” — Sarah Tobergta

• “Noise, pollution, maintaining security to the other garage levels. Just a couple of concerns for starters.” — Steve Seboldt

• “That’s sounds cool. Hope they can pull it off! It’s great to see the city alive and forward thinking.” — Scott Edgar

• “Yay!!!!! Fabulous humans with fun ideas making Dayton more awesome.” — Tiffany Clark

• “This sounds like one of the greatest things Dayton has ever had let’s get it built.” — Joel Conover

• “Love it! Super creative idea!! I’m going!!” — Bob Erisman

• “I would definitely go with all my kids.” — Chris Clark

Concept art for Race Dayton, an outdoor go-karting project started by The Collaboratory. (Contributed Photo)

Credit: The Collaboratory|Dayton

icon to expand image

Credit: The Collaboratory|Dayton

In Other News
1
Meet the legends in Miami University’s football ‘Cradle of Coaches’
2
Beavercreek approves plan for new 121-home subdivision
3
Embattled Miami Twp. fiscal officer among candidates running for...
4
‘We’re family out here’: Why homeless people choose encampments over...
5
Lt. Gov. Tressel puts coaching hat back on for Fairborn Intermediate...

About the Authors

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter