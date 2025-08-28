Social media reacts: Proposed go-kart track on Dayton parking garage

The Collaboratory, Dayton’s non-profit civic innovation lab, is moving forward with developing a proposal to build a go-kart track on the top deck of a parking garage downtown.
The proposal, aptly titled Race Dayton, is to build a go-kart track on top of the Oregon District Garage over East Fifth Street.
The post garnered more than 300 comments. Here is a sampling of the reaction on Facebook:
• “Very creative solution that will provide entertainment downtown and the Oregon.” — Scotty Hazzard-Hart
• “It’s all fun until someone drives off the edge in a fit of track rage.” — Aaron Timothy-Smith
• “It would be more epic if they involve the second level too so you could go up and down just saying.” — Anne Posegate
• “When the first person flips a go-cart over the edge and dies, the City will be sued and lose. A supremely dumb idea.” — Brad Clark
• “Great, there’s gonna be banana peels and turtle shells flying EVERYWHERE now!” — Sarah Tobergta
• “Noise, pollution, maintaining security to the other garage levels. Just a couple of concerns for starters.” — Steve Seboldt
• “That’s sounds cool. Hope they can pull it off! It’s great to see the city alive and forward thinking.” — Scott Edgar
• “Yay!!!!! Fabulous humans with fun ideas making Dayton more awesome.” — Tiffany Clark
• “This sounds like one of the greatest things Dayton has ever had let’s get it built.” — Joel Conover
• “Love it! Super creative idea!! I’m going!!” — Bob Erisman
• “I would definitely go with all my kids.” — Chris Clark
Credit: The Collaboratory|Dayton
