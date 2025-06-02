Soldiers pondering reenlistment will soon need to decide faster

“With reenlistment and recruiting exceeding expectations, the Army is in a good position to maintain its end strength and force requirements for the foreseeable future,” Master Sgt. Kindra Ford, a senior Army retention operations enlisted official, said in the statement.

For soldiers weighing whether to reenlist, that means no more last-minute decisions.

Another policy that allowed soldiers to extend their service for short periods of time without reenlisting also is being curtailed.

Soldiers with an ETS date before Oct. 1 who are not deployed or deploying have until May 31 to obtain retention extensions, the Army said.

Over the years, the Army has adjusted its policies on reenlistment and retention based on a variety of factors, such as the service’s ability to attract new recruits. During recruiting down periods, the Army often is more flexible as it tries to retain soldiers.

Now, after several years of struggles that resulted in failures to meet recruiting targets at times, the service has seen a groundswell of interest over the past year.

The Army surpassed its fiscal year 2025 reenlistment goal in April by retaining 15,600 soldiers, exceeding the 14,800 target, according to the service.

“The Army’s retention success also coincides with it recently exceeding 90% of its recruiting goals in May as it continues to build on its recruiting momentum,” the Army said.