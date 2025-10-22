Solvita unveils one of region’s largest solar installations

The new “Sol Array” in Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park is expected to generate approximately 2 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy annually — enough to power 200 houses a year.
Solvita, a global tissue center at 2900 College Drive, and IGS Energy recently unveiled the 1.5-megawatt ground mounted solar power installation, one of the region’s largest solar fields.
“We’re excited to take this important step toward a more sustainable future,” said Christopher Graham, Solvita’s president and CEO. “Installing solar panels not only helps us lower our environmental impact, but it also demonstrates our long-term investment in energy efficiency and growth in tissue graft production.”
The solar array was developed under a power purchase agreement with owner and operator IGS Energy and was built by Kokosing Solar. It is awaiting its final permission to operate from the utility, which is expected imminently, according to Solvita.
“Together, we’ve brought innovation, sustainability and economic growth to the region through one of its largest distributed solar installations. This project is a testament to what is possible when community-focused organizations work together to build a more sustainable future,” said Maha Kashani, senior regional sales manager at IGS Energy.
The “Sol Array” was a collaboration among Solvita, IGS Energy, AES Ohio, Kokosing Solar and the city of Kettering/Miami Valley Research Park, Kashani said.
About the Author