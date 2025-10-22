Breaking: Lawsuit claims RTA negligent in fatal shooting of Dunbar student

Solvita unveils one of region’s largest solar installations

KETTERING
1 hour ago
The new “Sol Array” in Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park is expected to generate approximately 2 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy annually — enough to power 200 houses a year.

Solvita, a global tissue center at 2900 College Drive, and IGS Energy recently unveiled the 1.5-megawatt ground mounted solar power installation, one of the region’s largest solar fields.

“We’re excited to take this important step toward a more sustainable future,” said Christopher Graham, Solvita’s president and CEO. “Installing solar panels not only helps us lower our environmental impact, but it also demonstrates our long-term investment in energy efficiency and growth in tissue graft production.”

Chris Moore, vice president of human resources at Solvita in Kettering, signs a solar panel at the unveiling of Solvita's Solar Array on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The solar array was developed under a power purchase agreement with owner and operator IGS Energy and was built by Kokosing Solar. It is awaiting its final permission to operate from the utility, which is expected imminently, according to Solvita.

“Together, we’ve brought innovation, sustainability and economic growth to the region through one of its largest distributed solar installations. This project is a testament to what is possible when community-focused organizations work together to build a more sustainable future,” said Maha Kashani, senior regional sales manager at IGS Energy.

The “Sol Array” was a collaboration among Solvita, IGS Energy, AES Ohio, Kokosing Solar and the city of Kettering/Miami Valley Research Park, Kashani said.

Solvita, which provides tissue services, recently finished constructing its solar field. The new “Sol Array” in Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park is expected to generate approximately 2 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy annually — enough to power 200 houses a year. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Solvita, a nonprofit providing tissue services globally, recently unveiled its new solar array at its Kettering Research Park location on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

