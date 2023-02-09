Southbound 75 closed near Piqua after semi hits bridge

Southbound Interstate 75 is closed south of U.S. 36 near Piqua after a semi truck hauling steel coils struck a bridge near mile marker 80.
The highway is closed beyond Miami County Rest Area 7-24, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 3:10 p.m. Medics were called to the scene as a precaution but dispatchers were not aware of any injuries.
The highway patrol said that one of the steel coils fell off the trailer and has partially unraveled on the interstate.
The cause of the crash is unclear.
