Spacious Centerville condo projects elegance

A tall portico covers the formal entry, which opens directly into the open main-level floor plan. Ceiling variations distinguish the different rooms as the great room to the right has a two-story ceiling, the dining room to the left has an 11-foot ceiling, and the adjoining kitchen has a 9-foot ceiling. Hardwood plank flooring fills the entire main level, including the sunroom, closets, half bath, the laundry area and hallway.

The dining room has a bay-like design with a centered hanging light fixture. A large island is centered in the kitchen and has an extended counter to seat two — plus built-in storage and a microwave on the kitchen preparation side. White cabinetry fills two walls and has soft-closing drawers, upgraded hardware and upper cabinets with glass-front doors have LE accent lighting. Quartz counters are highlighted by under-cabinet lighting. Tucked under the stairwell are a beverage station and pantry closet. Stainless-steel appliances include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

A hallway from the kitchen leads to a guest closet, a half bathroom with pedestal sink, and the laundry area with wash sink and hanging cabinets. The hallway ends at the interior access to the garage where the utility closet is located and a bonus walk-in storage closet.

An open wooden staircase with wrought-iron railing divides the dining area from the great room. Windows fill the tall wall, allowing natural light to filter into the upstairs loft. A two-story fireplace has a Heat-and-Glo gas fireplace with media above. The fireplace is flanked by glass shelves and above the shelves are wrought-iron railings that accent the cutouts to the loft.

Keystone woodwork accents the threshold between the great room and adjoining sunroom. The sunroom is surrounded by windows and French doors open out to the backyard patio.

Tucked off the great room is the primary bedroom that has carpeting and crown molding. The bathroom features a custom dressing area, a walk-in shower, a walk-in closet with organizers and a double-sink vanity with candle decorative lights and additional canister lighting.

Two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a flexible space are upstairs off the loft. The flexible room has a wash sink and cabinetry. The finished space is above the garage and has a private entry door from the loft. There are windows but no closet.

The bedrooms mirror each other in size with walk-in closets. The bath features a ceramic-tile surround walk-in shower with glass doors, a single-sink vanity and linen closet.

Price: $615,000

Open House: Jan. 28, 2 – 4 p.m.

Directions: Yankee Road to Yankee Trace to left on Banyan Court

Highlights: About 2,626 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, Heat & Glo gas fireplace, quartz counters, island, dry bar, wood-plank flooring, sunroom, first-floor primary bedroom, loft, bonus room with sink, patio, retractable awning, 2-car garage, walk-in storage closet, homeowners’ association, golf course community

For more information:

Brett Domescik

Domescik & Associates Inc.

937-477-3288

Website: www.Domescik.com