Sparks fly as United Alloy opens expanded $48 million Union facility

Company officers said demand for power generation and back-up power equipment was fueling the family-owned, Wisconsin-based company’s growth.

“We’re in the power-generation industry,” said United Alloy Chief Commercial Officer Rebecca Bortner. “What we do is make massive fuel tanks and support structures for data centers, which is one area of the power-generation industry which is growing really rapidly.”

When you watch Netflix, bank online or use Artificial Intelligence, you’re relying on data centers that rely on the kind of equipment that United Alloy produces, she and others said.

“The data center building boom is very much underway,” Bortner said.

Vanessa Dubick, the company’s chief executive, told assembled listeners that that company is investing $48 million into the local plant, which will serve customers like Rolls Royce and other big manufacturers.

“The Dayton region clearly stood out as our choice for expansion, given the skilled workforce here, a business-friendly economy and proximity to the transportation corridor,” Dubick said. “This is truly a unique area.”

The company’s areas of focus are leak-proof fuel tanks, skids, trailers, and components that require complex weldments.

With a hiring goal of 400 workers, Tuesday’s grand opening featured a hiring component. Job seekers were invited to a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. at the 1925 Union Airpark Blvd. plant, where they could apply for openings and tour the more than 500,000-square-foot facility.

The company is hiring for welding job openings, as well as jobs in powder-coating, fabrication and more.

Current positions available can be found at unitedalloy.com.