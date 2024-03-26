Speed-related crashes declining in Ohio, but fatalities increasing

In 2019, there were 30,104 speed-related crashes, including 293 fatal crashes and 1,360 that resulted in serious injuries. Last year there were 28,093 speed-related crashes, with 345 of those crashes fatal and 1,367 resulting in serious injury.

Over the last five years, 2021 accounted for the most speed-related crashes and deadly speed-related crashes. There were 31,279 crashes reported, with 360 being fatal and 1,549 causing serious injuries.

“However, since then we have seen a decline in crashes handled for both 2022 and 2023,” said OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross. “From 2019 through 2022, there were over 30,000 crashes handled per year on Ohio roadways. Last year, in 2023, we saw that number decrease to our lowest in the last five years with just over 28,000 crashes handled.”

Deadly speed-related crashes have decreased since 2021, but are still higher than the 293 fatal crashes in 2019 and 337 in 2020. In 2022, the state reported 351 deadly speed-related crashes and 345 fatal crashes last year.

“When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you have to abide by all traffic laws and share the roadway with other motorists,” Ross said. “If you see something, say something.”

A study by AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety in 2022 looked at how much speed factored into a pedestrian’s chance of surviving being hit by a vehicle.

The research determined a pedestrian’s risk of severe injury jumped from 24% when hit at a speed of 23 mph to 90% when hit at 46 mph. The death risk increased from 10% at 23 mph to 50% at 46 mph.

The Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2022 Traffic Safety Culture Index revealed motorists don’t view speeding as bad as other habits.

Of those surveyed, 83% said running a red light is very or extremely dangerous and 89% found aggressive driving risky. However, 61% viewed driving 10 mph over the speed limit on residential streets as dangerous and 47% said speeding 15 mph over the speed limit on highways is very or extremely dangerous.

“Too many drivers think speeding is harmless. They habitually drive above the posted speed limit and don’t see the dangers of speeding through red lights and crosswalks or racing past roadside workers,” says Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager of AAA. “But the lives lost due to speeding-related traffic crashes are a horrific reminder of what can result when motorists exchange safe driving for potentially reaching their destination a few minutes early.”