Spooktacular pets can earn prizes in Howl-O-Ween costume contest

Classroom excellence pays off with You Made the Grade program

For military children at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, good grades can earn great rewards and a chance at a $2,000 prize thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program. The program, in its 20th year, celebrates the unique service and sacrifices of the nation’s youngest heroes.

With You Made the Grade, first- through 12th-graders, including homeschooled students, who have a B average or higher are eligible to receive a $5 Exchange gift card each grading period during the 2020-21 school year.

Students who make the grade qualify to enter a worldwide sweepstakes to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Drawings are held in December and June.

Being a military child presents unique challenges. According to the Department of Defense Education Activity, military children switch schools an average of three times more often than civilian children. In addition, a military child will move six to nine times during their school years.

“Our nation’s youngest military family members remain committed to their education, despite frequent moves, changing schools or having parents deployed,” said Wilson. “The Wright-Patterson Exchange celebrates these scholars, their resiliency and hard work in the classroom.”

To receive the $5 Exchange gift card, Wright-Patterson students must present a valid military ID in stores and proof of a B average or higher during any grading period at the Wright Patterson Exchange customer service area. More information is available on the Exchange’s community Hub page.

You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms are on the back of the $5 gift card sleeve. Students can send completed forms to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Plug into savings during Energy Action Month

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is providing extra savings on energy-efficient products during October. Energy Action Month deals on select energy-saving products can be found in Exchange stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com.

Specials from Oct. 2 through Oct. 8, savings include:

· $700 off a Midea large capacity front-load washer and dryer set;

· 25% off select P&G products such as Tide, Bounce or Downy high-efficiency laundry items;

· $54.95 for Philips Hue Start Kit with two white bulbs (online exclusive). Compare at $69.99;

· $39.95 for Philips Hue Soft White bulbs, four-pack (online exclusive). Compare at $49.99.

Discounts on P&G products continue through Oct. 29.

“Energy Action Month is a great opportunity to spotlight products that help Airmen, Soldiers and military families save on their monthly utility bills,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Smart energy use provides significant benefits for us individually, Air Force and Army installations, and our Nation.”

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop can find energy-efficient products at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in-store for their energy-efficient products. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more about Exchange shopping privileges.

Major appliance offers are available only in the United States. Find out more at ShopMyExchange.com/energy.

Connecting kids with family-friendly activities

Military families can find fun together this fall with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s XKids Community Hub, a one-stop shop for free, kid-friendly activities.

Parents and kids can join the fun at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids. Military families can click on the red “Explore the Room” button to be transported to a virtual playroom packed with kid-friendly videos, Disney-themed activity pages, in-browser games and more.

Parents can also check out a full calendar of events to plan their at-home family fun around, including free, military-exclusive movie screenings courtesy of Disney, such as “Incredibles 2” (Oct. 23) and “Frozen 2” (Nov. 26). Online screenings are a first for the Exchange.

“We have transformed the XKids Community Hub into a virtual playground for military kids,” said Osby. “With so many activities coming up, we’ll have a little something for everyone – and even a few surprises.”

Military kids can also visit the Hub to meet the seven new members of the XKids, the Exchange’s crew of in-house toy experts that includes military children. XKids will offer top toy videos, host red-carpet events before and after movie screenings, and more through the end of the year.

Exchange shoppers can check out http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange for a video breakdown of the campaign straight from the XKids and follow the Exchange on Facebook for the latest on Exchange Community Hub and XKids activities.