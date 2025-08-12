Spraying scheduled for Thursday after West Nile virus detected in Vandalia

Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County will spray adulticide in Vandalia Thursday after mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.
The infected mosquitoes were trapped near Helke Elementary School.
Spraying will take place around dusk on Thursday on the following streets:
- Randler Avenue
- Pool Avenue
- Romanus Drive
- Marcelius Drive
- Paula Street
- Bosco Avenue
- Damian Street
- Hertlein Lane
- Desales Street
- Neri Avenue
- Pius Circle
- West Alkaline Springs Road
- Helke Park
Signs will be placed in the area and residents can call 937-225-4362 with questions.
Public Health will spray Duet, a mosquito control product. The Environmental Protection Agency has determined Duet does not pose a significant risk to animals and people when used according to guidelines, Public Health said.
People and pets can be outside while Public Health is spraying. The mist should dissipate within five to 30 minutes, depending on weather conditions.
The spray is not corrosive and won’t stain.
No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Montgomery County so far this year, according to Public Health.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S. and is typically spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.
Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people with West Nile virus get a fever and other symptoms and about one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to Public Health.
People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by:
- Using an EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET.
- Wearing long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks when outdoors, especially between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wearing light-colored clothing.
- Installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
- Checking to make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.
- Eliminating standing water in the yard, as well as from flowerpots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet bowls and bird baths weekly and drill holes in tire swings so the water can drain. Empty children’s wading pools and keep them on their sides if they aren’t’ being used.
