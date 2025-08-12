Spraying scheduled for Thursday after West Nile virus detected in Vandalia

Spraying will take place around dusk on Thursday on the following streets:

Randler Avenue

Pool Avenue

Romanus Drive

Marcelius Drive

Paula Street

Bosco Avenue

Damian Street

Hertlein Lane

Desales Street

Neri Avenue

Pius Circle

West Alkaline Springs Road

Helke Park

Signs will be placed in the area and residents can call 937-225-4362 with questions.

Public Health will spray Duet, a mosquito control product. The Environmental Protection Agency has determined Duet does not pose a significant risk to animals and people when used according to guidelines, Public Health said.

People and pets can be outside while Public Health is spraying. The mist should dissipate within five to 30 minutes, depending on weather conditions.

The spray is not corrosive and won’t stain.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Montgomery County so far this year, according to Public Health.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S. and is typically spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people with West Nile virus get a fever and other symptoms and about one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to Public Health.

People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by: