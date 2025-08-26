Spraying scheduled in Dayton after mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

Spraying will take place around dusk in the following areas:

• Waymire Avenue neighborhood/Greenwich Village Avenue

• Walnut Hills Park (Buchanan Avenue, Illinois Avenue, Highland Avenue and alley)

• Valleycrest landfill

Signs will be placed in the area where spraying is happening. People can call 937-225-4362 for more information.

Public Health will spray Duet, an adulticide mosquito control product.

The Environmental Protection Agency has evaluated Duet and determined that using it around gardens and non-organic agricultural crop areas does not pose a significant risk to people and pets, Public Health said.

People and pets may be outside while Public Health is spraying in the area.

The mist will dissipate in about five to 30 minutes depending on the weather, according to Public Health. The spray is not corrosive and doesn’t stain.