Spring funding canceled, but Montgomery County hopes ED/GE funding returns

It’s the first time ED/GE (Economic Development and Government Equity) development incentives funding has been canceled since the program was restored in the fall of 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designed as an economic incentive since 1992, the program is based on countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities. Funds also come from shared increased tax revenues.

The idea is to encourage businesses with meaningful employment prospects to locate or keep operations in Montgomery County, but in practice, the funding often helps pay for businesses already here move to new locations within the county.

Communities such as cities and townships apply for ED/GE funding on behalf of companies. There are typically a pair of funding deadlines for dual funding rounds, in November and April.

A committee of local officials makes recommendations on who should receive funding and how much they should get, with the board of county commissioners having the final call.

ED/GE money has helped bring Fuyao Glass America to Moraine, the Wilmer Hale law firm to Kettering, a White Castle food production facility to Vandalia — and much more. The funds helped Sierra Nevada Corp. invest $94 million to build two additional hangars at Dayton International Airport. The money has gone to Joby Aviation’s plans of a Dayton manufacturing facility, and it helped Diné Development Corp. relocate its offices to 714 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton. The money helped Killer Brownie expand in Miamisburg and helped Accelevation consolidate its local sites in Miami Twp.

The county counts more than 570 projects supported through ED/GE funding.