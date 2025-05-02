Spring Valley Twp. residents, Greene County continue debate over $1.8M bridge

The plan calls for replacing the single-span weathering steel truss bridge with a galvanized steel plate girder and concrete deck.

The bridge was built in 2000, but closed in 2015 after it deteriorated faster than expected, according to the project website. It has not been used in over a decade.

Greene County Commissioners previously said they personally oppose the bridge project as a use of taxpayer funds, but have greenlit the steps of the project so far, citing a longstanding policy of advocating for township trustees.

At the commissioners meeting Thursday, resident Kelly Troupe said there are three options: do absolutely nothing, replace the bridge with Ohio Department of Transportation money funded by taxpayers, or tear down the bridge and build a cul-de-sac.

“This bridge is going to cost a significant amount of money to replace. How long will this bridge last?” Troupe asked. “I know we are concerned with residents 50 years from now, but how many more times will this bridge need to be replaced from now until then? Maybe three times? Whose money would we use for that?”

While he hears the concerns of residents at the meeting, Spring Valley Twp. trustee Paul Martin said there are other township residents in favor of the project who are not as outspoken.

“There are some though that are adamant about the emergency response, as in our road department, for efficiency,” said Martin. “The best outcome for most of the people in Spring Valley Twp. is the completion of this bridge.”

The next step in the process would be for the commissioners to award a bid, and then enter into a contract for construction work.