Springboro city staff to get cost of living raise

Springboro city employees will get a 3% raise in addition to a possible merit increase up to 1.5%.

City Council approved the pay raises along with a 3% increase in employee pay ranges by position during a council meeting earlier this month.

The wage increase, merit raises and pay scales do not apply to the city manager, who has a separate agreement, nor to employees represented by labor unions that negotiated contracts with the city.

New housing coming

The council also approved the record plans for the following housing developments in the city:

  • Northampton Phase 2 at 1405 S. Main St. for 34 single-family buildable lots on about 18 acres. The houses are expected to be a mix of ranch and two-story houses between 2,100 and 3,800 square feet, according to developer M/I Homes of Cincinnati.
  • Bailey Farm Phase 2, 6821 Red Lion Five Points Road just east of Heatherwoode Golf Club for 64 single-family buildable lots on approximately 31½ acres. Houses will range from 1,544 to more than 4,300 square feet, according to developer M/I Homes.

Legal counsel

The city council also approved a new two-year agreement for legal counsel and legal services with Dayton law firm Pickrel, Schaeffer & Ebeling. Attorney Gerald McDonald, who has served as law director since 2020, will continue in that role.

The hourly billing rate for legal fees will be $225 in 2026 and 2027, according to city documents.

Springboro City Council honored officer Randy Peagler, center, with a life saving award Dec. 4, 2025, for his actions during an Oktoberfest event in the city. At left is Police Chief Dan Bentley and Mayor John Agenbroad is at right. CONTRIBUTED

Police office honored

Officer Randy Peagler of the Springboro Police Department was honored for his life-saving efforts while he was working an extra duty assignment Sept. 5 for the Oktoberfest event in the city.

Bystanders were trying to help a choking man whose lips were turning blue when Peagler stepped in and was able to clear the man’s airway almost immediately, said Police Chief Dan Bentley.

“Officer Peager’s recognition of the severity of the medical emergency, quick and skillful response and immediate actions resulted in saving a citizen’s life,” Bentley said.

The next council meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 18.

