Springboro’s first public mural could surprise folks, leaders say

“Street art is something for the community because when I’m leaving, this is going to stay here,” Goce said Wednesday before she painted outlines on her mural that faces West Central Avenue. “It’s no longer mine, even though I made it. It’s for the people who live here.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The final design won’t be revealed until the mural is finished, but Goce was tasked by the Springboro Arts Council with creating a public work of art that celebrates the city’s heritage, creativity and welcoming spirit; and that is accessible and inspiring to become a lasting landmark for the future, said Kelly Settle, arts council member and project co-chair.

“It won’t look like any other city’s murals,” Settle said. “This is very unique. I think people will be surprised by it.”

To come up with a design, Goce said she researched Springboro’s history and learned about its Quaker founders and strong ties to the Underground Railroad, though her final product also will have some modern elements for balance. She uses mostly primary colors and mixes her own paint for color and pattern to give her artwork a fresh way to explain and connect, she said.

Instead of painting the entire facade, “I like to keep part of the original building so it becomes part of the artwork,” Goce said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Raised in Galicia in northwestern Spain above Portugal, Goce studied fine arts, specializing in painting at the University of Salamanca. She later earned a master’s degree in artistic creation and Ph.D. in contemporary art, both from the University of Barcelona, in addition to training in graphic design and illustration. In Barcelona, she became part of artists collectives, engaging with the booming street art community, when in 2015 she was the first woman invited to participate in North West Walls, an annual street art and music festival in Belgium.

“It was a great opportunity, yeah, so I couldn’t say no,” she said. “After that, I just got calls from everywhere.”

Goce’s murals — most much larger than the project in Springboro — are all over Europe and can be found in Mexico, South Africa, Azerbaijan and several U.S. cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston and Washington, D.C. However, Goce said she has enjoyed coming to Springboro and the reception and feel of a smaller town.

This is the Springboro’s first public mural project since the city began developing its mural ordinance in August 2024.

The project grew out of the arts council’s mission of “art for all” and followed a global call for artists that drew 48 submissions from across the world, including four locally. Funding primarily comes from the art council’s 2024 Dinner on Main, in conjunction with ArtFest on Main, with contributions from the city of Springboro and Springboro Chamber of Commerce.

Local in-kind support includes building owner Michael Gray providing the wall and The Ohio Painting Company donating wall preparation work and sealing work for when the artwork is complete.

“Our mission is to bring art to Springboro,” said Settle said. “… We’re hoping this sparks more art in our community.”

Credit: Nick Blizzard Credit: Nick Blizzard