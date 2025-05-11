Springfield Home and Hardware closes its doors after 80 years

Springfield Home and Hardware

1 hour ago
A local hardware store is closing its doors after 80 years.

Springfield Home and Hardware, at 2982 Derr Road, began operations in 1945.

The business will hold a closeout sale beginning Monday.

Closeout hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.