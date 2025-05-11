Springfield Home and Hardware closes its doors after 80 years

A local hardware store is closing its doors after 80 years.
Springfield Home and Hardware, at 2982 Derr Road, began operations in 1945.
The business will hold a closeout sale beginning Monday.
Closeout hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
In Other News
1
Dayton Dragons introduces new mascot in celebration of 25 seasons
2
New food truck specializing in breakfast, lunch and street eats honors...
3
Sinclair Community College celebrates more than 6,000 students at...
4
CJ students hold prayer circle for peace ahead of NATO event
5
Two candidates backed by teachers’ union elected to teachers’...
About the Author