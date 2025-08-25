Springfield man pleads guilty in Dayton shooting related to social media post

• Mark Messer, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court last week.

• A second felonious assault charge and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises were dismissed.

What’s next?

• Messer’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18. He’s facing a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, according to court records.

What was he accused of?

• Last December, Messer received a social media tip that his stolen car might be at a Trotwood home, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said.

• Messer allegedly drove to Trotwood with two women to do surveillance. When a 67-year-old man left the home, they followed him.

• There was a disturbance while they were on U.S. 35 East near Liscum Driver and Messer shot into the vehicle that left the Trotwood home, according to police.

• The man told investigators he was hit by projectiles, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police said the man had injuries to his face and hand.

• The driver had nothing to do with Messer’s stolen car, Johns said.

• A witness reportedly rammed Messer’s vehicle to try and stop him from shooting the man.

• The witness told investigators he followed Messer’s vehicle until police stopped it, according to municipal court documents.