Springfield man sentenced to probation in Dayton shooting tied to stolen vehicle tip

A Springfield man who allegedly shot into a man’s vehicle in Dayton after receiving a tip about a stolen vehicle was sentenced to probation.
What was he sentenced to?
• Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Montgomery sentenced Mark Messer, 36, to up to five years of probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
• He was also ordered to pay $800 to the victim and to have no contact with the victim.
What was he convicted of?
• Messer pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Aug. 22, according to court records.
• A second felonious assault charge and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises were dismissed.
What was he accused of?
• In December Messer received a tip on social media that his stolen car could be at a Trotwood home, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.
• Messer drove to Trotwood with two women and reportedly surveilled the home. When a 67-year-old man left, they followed him.
• While on U.S. 35 East near Liscum Drive, a disturbance took place and Messer shot into the vehicle, according to police.
• Johns said the 67-year-old driver had nothing to do with Messer’s stolen vehicle.
• The man was hit by a round and had some damage to his hand and face. He had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
• A witness reportedly rammed Messer’s vehicle in an attempt to stop him and followed him until police arrived.
