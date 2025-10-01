Springfield man sentenced to probation in Dayton shooting tied to stolen vehicle tip

• Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Montgomery sentenced Mark Messer, 36, to up to five years of probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• He was also ordered to pay $800 to the victim and to have no contact with the victim.

What was he convicted of?

• Messer pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Aug. 22, according to court records.

• A second felonious assault charge and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• In December Messer received a tip on social media that his stolen car could be at a Trotwood home, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

• Messer drove to Trotwood with two women and reportedly surveilled the home. When a 67-year-old man left, they followed him.

• While on U.S. 35 East near Liscum Drive, a disturbance took place and Messer shot into the vehicle, according to police.

• Johns said the 67-year-old driver had nothing to do with Messer’s stolen vehicle.

• The man was hit by a round and had some damage to his hand and face. He had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

• A witness reportedly rammed Messer’s vehicle in an attempt to stop him and followed him until police arrived.