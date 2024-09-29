Springfield police asking for help after a man was injured in a shooting last week

23 minutes ago
Springfield police are asking for the community’s help after a man was seriously injured in a Springfield bar on Sept. 22.

Crews responded to reports of a man who had been shot at the 100 block of West High Street, police said. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd of people helping the injured victim.

He was provided aid by police officers until Springfield Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the victim to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.

“Detectives believe there are numerous witnesses to this incident and are asking the public for any photos or videos taken that night,” police said.

If you have information, please contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685 or reach out to Detective Miller directly at 937-324-7709.

