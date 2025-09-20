Springfield woman dead after rollover crash in Greene County

ajc.com

Local News
By
38 minutes ago
X

A Springfield woman died Friday afternoon after a crash in Greene County.

Joanne Finch, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post, the crash was reported at 3:37 p.m.

ExploreOne year ago Springfield made international headlines over Haitian immigration: What has changed?

Early investigation found that Finch was driving a 2014 Dodge Journey southbound on Selma Jamestown Road when the SUV went off the left side of the road, OSHP said.

The highway patrol said the vehicle crashed into a culvert and a utility pole before hitting an embankment and overturning into a body of water.

Finch succumbed to her injuries at the scene, OSHP said.

Highway troopers were joined on scene by Cedarville Twp. Fire Department, Jamestown Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Riverside police looking for possible armed and dangerous stabbing...
2
Ron Budzik, former Mead executive and community leader, dies at 83
3
Dayton man indicted in child sex abuse investigation
4
Oakwood public safety employees to get 3.75% yearly raises in new...
5
Imam detained by ICE and housed in Butler County jail is released

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.