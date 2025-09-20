Springfield woman dead after rollover crash in Greene County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post, the crash was reported at 3:37 p.m.

Early investigation found that Finch was driving a 2014 Dodge Journey southbound on Selma Jamestown Road when the SUV went off the left side of the road, OSHP said.

The highway patrol said the vehicle crashed into a culvert and a utility pole before hitting an embankment and overturning into a body of water.

Finch succumbed to her injuries at the scene, OSHP said.

Highway troopers were joined on scene by Cedarville Twp. Fire Department, Jamestown Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.