Springfield woman saved Dayton police recruit’s life after violent wreck

Police officials say Kessio is continuing to recover and they hope he will be able to come back and complete the academy and become a Dayton police officer.

Kessio was a cadet in the 114th Dayton Police Academy. The police class started in March.

On the afternoon of Oct. 5, Kessio and a couple other recruits were taking part in training along Ohio 4 nearly the Stanley Avenue exit.

Kessio was standing outside of a police cruiser that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway when a pickup truck that was speeding lost control and slammed into the back of the cop car.

This pushed the police cruiser into the guardrail, and Kessio was struck and badly injured during the collision.

He sustained serious head trauma and other injuries and he stopped breathing and did not have a pulse, police officials said.

Shediack was on her way to work when she spotted the crash.

She pulled over and performed CPR on Kessio, who started breathing again.

Shediack did chest compressions and cleared his airway until medics with the Dayton Fire Department arrived on scene and took over Kessio’s emergency care and transported him to the hospital, police officials said.

Shediack, who is 28 years old, at that time worked as a patient care technician at Miami Valley Hospital’s trauma center.

Shediack said she knew she needed to step in and help out when she saw Kessio laying on the side of the road and there were not medical professionals around.

Several other community members also stopped at the crash to provide aid, said police Chief Afzal.

The 80-year-old driver of the pickup truck, David Charles Turner, was also seriously injured in the crash.

He died less than four weeks later.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report says the driver lost control of the pickup truck for unknown reasons.

The Dayton City Commission recently approved a proclamation honoring Shediack for saving Kessio’s life. Dayton has declared that Dec. 27 is Savannah L. Shediack Day in the city.

Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss publicly thanked Shediack for her bravery and courage and commitment.

Commissioner Matt Joseph said Shediack has set a great example that he hopes others will follow. He said the community needs more people like her.