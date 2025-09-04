Springfield’s 178th to welcome new top enlisted leader

Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hansel will assume authority as the wing’s senior enlisted leader from Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton, who will relinquish authority after three years of service.

A chief master sergeant is an E-9, the Air Force’s highest enlisted slot. Command chief master sergeants act as senior advisers to unit and base commanders.

Only 1% of the Air Force enlisted personnel can hold the grade of E-9 at any one time

The ceremony will feature a traditional change of authority, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility from one command chief to the next.

Hansel previously served as the command chief for the 178th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group.

A retirement ceremony for Melton will be held immediately following the change-of-authority portion of the ceremony.

About 1,500 people work on the Springfield base, about 400 of them full-time.