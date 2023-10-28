SR 72 construction zone partly reopens to traffic ahead of winter pause

After being closed for a year for a rehabilitation project, crews on Friday started to allow traffic in a single lane on state Route 72 between U.S. 35 and Turnbull Road at Cedarville.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that work will continue through mid-November, but traffic will be able to pass in a single lane with flaggers inside the work zone, as well as with a temporary signal near Straley Road for bridge work.

Starting in mid-November, restrictions will be lifted as work pauses for the winter. Crews will start work again in the spring for final paving.

The whole two-year project calls for repairing the pavement, widening the shoulder, replacing a box culvert, rehabilitating another culvert and a bridge, and resurfacing over 5.78 miles.

Work is scheduled to end in August 2024.