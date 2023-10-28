SR 72 construction zone partly reopens to traffic ahead of winter pause

Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

After being closed for a year for a rehabilitation project, crews on Friday started to allow traffic in a single lane on state Route 72 between U.S. 35 and Turnbull Road at Cedarville.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that work will continue through mid-November, but traffic will be able to pass in a single lane with flaggers inside the work zone, as well as with a temporary signal near Straley Road for bridge work.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: More patrols, signs after ‘numerous traffic violations’ at SR 72 work site in Greene County

Starting in mid-November, restrictions will be lifted as work pauses for the winter. Crews will start work again in the spring for final paving.

The whole two-year project calls for repairing the pavement, widening the shoulder, replacing a box culvert, rehabilitating another culvert and a bridge, and resurfacing over 5.78 miles.

Work is scheduled to end in August 2024.

In Other News
1
Miami County elections official resigns; prosecutor says details coming...
2
Kettering school board incumbents face challengers in two-piece...
3
State school task force takes aim at high chronic absenteeism among...
4
Work on new Greene County jail underway in Xenia
5
1 election, 2 parts: Political hot-buttons and hyper-local school, city...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top